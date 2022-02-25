Husband of woman shot on Rust set angry Alec Baldwin took no blame

LOS ANGELES • The husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has said he was "so angry" that Alec Baldwin denied responsibility for her death after the actor shot her during the filming of the western Rust.

In his first interview since filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and about two dozen other defendants last week, Mr Matt Hutchins was asked if he had watched Baldwin's December interview with ABC News, in which the actor said he was not responsible for Halyna Hutchins' death.

"I was so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way, and not accept any responsibility after having described killing her," said Mr Hutchins in a clip aired on Wednesday from a Today programme interview.

Mr Aaron Dyer, Baldwin's lawyer, was not immediately available for comment.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed in October last year when a revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with during filming in New Mexico fired a live round that hit her and movie director Joel Souza, who survived.

Mr Hutchins last week filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and about two dozen other defendants, claiming they disregarded standard industry practices meant to keep movie sets safe.

In the December interview, Baldwin, 63, said live rounds should never have been allowed on the set. "I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," he said.

Mr Hutchins was asked if the majority of blame for his wife's killing lay with Baldwin. "The idea that the person holding the gun, causing it to discharge, is not responsible is absurd to me," said Mr Hutchins.

Last week, in response to the lawsuit, Mr Dyer said Baldwin should have been able to rely on the film's armourer, prop department and assistant directors to ensure the gun was safe to use.

REUTERS