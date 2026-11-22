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(From left) Ben Wang, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Kieran Culkin, Glenn Close, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Jesse Plemons and Maya Hawke at the premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping on Nov 16.

LOS ANGELES - The new Hunger Games prequel explores how young Haymitch Abernathy’s ordeal in a deadly televised contest shapes him and helps sow the seeds of the rebellion against his country’s oppressive rulers depicted in the later instalments of the film series (2012 to present).

The films follow children, called tributes, who are forced to fight to the death in a televised spectacle staged by the rulers of the fictional nation of Panem.

Australian actor Joseph Zada, who plays Haymitch in The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping, said he had to immerse himself in the character’s suffering, with each devastating moment presenting a new emotional challenge.

“It was such a tough emotional journey to try and have each of those really destroying moments feel different,” Zada, 21, added. The film shows how those experiences shaped Haymitch’s alcoholism and abrasive demeanour.

The sixth film in the franchise based on Suzanne Collins’ dystopian novels turns back the clock to show how Haymitch became the hardened mentor who would later help a new generation challenge Panem’s rulers. American actor Woody Harrelson played the older Haymitch in the earlier films.

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. PHOTO: LIONSGATE

Sunrise On The Reaping serves as both a sequel to the film The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and a prequel to the four original Hunger Games films starring American Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence.

American actress Maya Hawke, who plays a young Wiress, a former Hunger Games victor who would later join the rebellion against Panem’s rulers, said the film’s depiction of “human pain” also carried a message about social change.

Maya Hawke as Wiress in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. PHOTO: LIONSGATE

“It actually takes a lot of efforts, failed efforts, to make change,” Hawke, 28, said.

The film also stars Mckenna Grace, 20, Whitney Peak, 23, and Ben Wang, 29. Grace and Wang said they had grown up with the books, with Wang recalling “the height of Hunger Games mania”. REUTERS