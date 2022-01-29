Huang Xiaoming, Angelababy confirm divorce

Chinese celebrity couple Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy, whose marriage has been the subject of constant speculation in recent years, have confirmed that they have divorced.

The two actors tagged each other and put up an identical post on their respective Weibo accounts at 1pm yesterday: "Grateful for everything in the past, we are still a family in the future."

Their agencies also posted a press statement on Weibo at the same time, saying that Huang, 44, and Angelababy, 32, have decided to split amicably and have completed the relevant procedures.

The agencies said the former couple will raise their son, who turned five earlier this month, together.

The agencies added that they will not comment further on the divorce and will take legal action against malicious rumours.

Huang and Angelababy, whose real name is Angela Yeung, dated for about five years before going public with their relationship in 2014. They married in 2015, with Angelababy giving birth to their son, who is nicknamed Little Sponge, in January 2017.

However, rumours of marital woes started surfacing in 2019 because they were hardly seen together in public and seldom interacted on social media.

Huang tried to refute the rumours in July 2019, when he replied to a fan directly on Weibo, saying that he still liked his wife.

His response came one month after the high-profile divorce of South Korean actors Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo and the split of Chinese actors Fan Bingbing and Li Chen.

Speculation about Huang and Angelababy's split hit fever pitch in September the same year, when they performed separately at broadcaster China Central Television's Mid-Autumn Festival Gala.

The last controversy came in January last year, when Huang appeared on the same stage as his ex-girlfriend, Chinese actress Li Feier.

Huang was then hosting Chinese reality television show Sisters Who Make Waves, while Li, 34, was one of the 30 contestants.

It revived a decade-old rumour of Angelababy being the third party in their relationship between 2007 and 2010.

Angelababy took to Weibo to rebut this allegation, addressing Huang as "Mr Huang" throughout the post.

He quit as host of Sisters Who Make Waves after the incident.