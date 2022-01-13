How to sing like a Hong Kong diva

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At her upcoming concert, veteran actress-singer-comedienne Mimi Chu will demonstrate her famous impersonation skills.

She is known for her impressions of Cantopop singer Paula Tsui as well as Mandopop stars Yao Su-jung and Teresa Teng.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 13, 2022, with the headline How to sing like a Hong Kong diva. Subscribe