How one man took credit for women’s work in new film about Beanie Babies toy mania

LOS ANGELES – If you have ever been swept up in a craze – the kind where hundreds of people queue to buy something highly sought after – the Beanie Babies story might strike a chord.
A line of stuffed animals created in the 1990s, they became wildly popular collectibles thanks to a speculative bubble, fuelled in part by word of mouth as well as the then nascent Internet.
And this inflated the price of some of the toys, most of which retailed for US$5 (S$6.60), to hundreds of thousands of dollars each.
The remarkable saga is recounted in the new comedy drama The Beanie Bubble, which premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday.
It is a fictionalised version of events as told in the 2015 non-fiction book by author Zac Bissonnette, The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion And The Dark Side Of Cute.
The movie stars Zach Galifianakis as Beanie Babies creator Ty Warner, and Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan as three women who helped him turn them into the biggest toy craze in history.
Chatting to The Straits Times and other press over Zoom in June, Banks, 49, remembers living through Beanie Babies mania three decades ago.
“I recall it being just everywhere, and if you were anybody, you had to have one,” says the American actress and film-maker, who starred in the Pitch Perfect musical comedy films (2012 to 2017) and directed the second one.
“It passed me by because I’m older, but my brother is 12 years younger and was in school then and he collected them. He just felt like all the kids had them, and he had to have them too,” she recalls.
She believes the desire to be part of a group was what drove the phenomenon.
“I think of the Beanie Babies craze not as a money-making scheme, but as more about a sense of community among the collectors.
“It gave people a sense of belonging to a group that felt there was value in these little toys,” says Banks, who also directed the horror comedy Cocaine Bear (2023) and appeared in The Hunger Games sci-fi action franchise (2012 to 2015).
The villain of the piece is based on a real person – American billionaire Warner, 78, who is still one of the richest people in the United States today – while Banks, Snook and Viswanathan play fictionalised versions of women whom the film suggests he exploited.
“This story is really about all the little people who hold up the person in charge, and that crosses all industries,” Banks says.
And that is more relevant than ever, she believes.
“Right now, we are in this era of massive inequality, and I think people will relate to this on that level of ‘the little guy’, and how we help these people create the American dream, but they take all the money and the credit.
“And there’s a lot of value in a story about the women who figured out how to break out of the system that was screwing them over.”
Galifianakis, 53, agrees.
“In the 1990s, there were a lot of men taking credit for a lot of people’s work.
“That was the way you were supposed to be as a man: (showing) that you did it all yourself, and the women took the back seat,” says the American actor and comedian, who is best known for starring in The Hangover comedy film trilogy (2009 to 2013).
“But it seems as though the women built this company, and his relationship with each of them was, ‘You’re only going to get so far.’ I think he didn’t want anybody to be put on the same pedestal as he was.”
Little is known of the eccentric and reclusive Warner, so all Galifianakis had to work with in creating the character was Bissonnette’s book and “my imagination of what kind of ego a person like that would have”, the actor says.
“But in Hollywood, we are blessed with egos like that, so sometimes you can draw from those,” he adds.
The Beanie Bubble premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday.