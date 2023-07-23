How one man took credit for women’s work in new film about Beanie Babies toy mania

LOS ANGELES – If you have ever been swept up in a craze – the kind where hundreds of people queue to buy something highly sought after – the Beanie Babies story might strike a chord.

A line of stuffed animals created in the 1990s, they became wildly popular collectibles thanks to a speculative bubble, fuelled in part by word of mouth as well as the then nascent Internet.

And this inflated the price of some of the toys, most of which retailed for US$5 (S$6.60), to hundreds of thousands of dollars each.

The remarkable saga is recounted in the new comedy drama The Beanie Bubble, which premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday.

It is a fictionalised version of events as told in the 2015 non-fiction book by author Zac Bissonnette, The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion And The Dark Side Of Cute.

The movie stars Zach Galifianakis as Beanie Babies creator Ty Warner, and Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan as three women who helped him turn them into the biggest toy craze in history.

Chatting to The Straits Times and other press over Zoom in June, Banks, 49, remembers living through Beanie Babies mania three decades ago.

“I recall it being just everywhere, and if you were anybody, you had to have one,” says the American actress and film-maker, who starred in the Pitch Perfect musical comedy films (2012 to 2017) and directed the second one.

“It passed me by because I’m older, but my brother is 12 years younger and was in school then and he collected them. He just felt like all the kids had them, and he had to have them too,” she recalls.

She believes the desire to be part of a group was what drove the phenomenon.

“I think of the Beanie Babies craze not as a money-making scheme, but as more about a sense of community among the collectors.

“It gave people a sense of belonging to a group that felt there was value in these little toys,” says Banks, who also directed the horror comedy Cocaine Bear (2023) and appeared in The Hunger Games sci-fi action franchise (2012 to 2015).

The villain of the piece is based on a real person – American billionaire Warner, 78, who is still one of the richest people in the United States today – while Banks, Snook and Viswanathan play fictionalised versions of women whom the film suggests he exploited.

“This story is really about all the little people who hold up the person in charge, and that crosses all industries,” Banks says.