How Netflix losing subscribers affects Singapore users

Streaming service Netflix recently revealed an unexpected drop in subscriber numbers. The fall, the first in a decade, comes at a time when it was assumed that the pandemic would continue to drive subscriptions upwards.

Q What caused subscriptions to fall? A The service seems to have taken hits from growing competition from other services, a saturated market, unhappiness over fee increases as well as the practice of password sharing, reports show.

Instead of adding a predicted 2.5 million subscribers globally in the first quarter of this year, Netflix saw 200,000 subscribers leave.

Responding to questions from The Straits Times (ST), a Netflix spokesman, quoting a shareholder letter, said subscriptions are also limited by social and technology factors, such as the uptake of Internet-connected televisions, data costs and the adoption rate of on-demand entertainment.

These factors make it "harder to grow membership in many markets - an issue that was obscured by our Covid-19 growth", said the spokesman, also quoting the letter.

Q Is the fall a sign of a permanent change in viewing habits?

A No, streaming is here to stay, especially in Singapore, experts told ST.

In fact, the Asia-Pacific was a bright spot for Netflix. It was the only region to show a growth in memberships, said its spokesman.

Netflix's subscription fees are holding back many from signing up. Plans start at $12.98 a month in Singapore.

Mr Mitch Waters, senior vice-president for South-east Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand for advertising technology company The Trade Desk, said a study carried out by his company shows that in Singapore, the average viewer is willing to pay just $32 in total a month for media subscriptions.

"Subscription fatigue is a real threat," he added.

One way that content providers might counter that fatigue is to split subscription packages into a free or lower-cost tier, and a pricier but advertisement-free tier.

Q Netflix is known as an ad-free service. What changed?

A One of Netflix's key selling points has been the enjoyment of shows without the annoyance of advertising.

But in his investor's call message last week, Netflix co-chief executive Reed Hastings said he was ready to give "the advertising-tolerant what they want". "I have been against the complexity of advertising and a fan of the simplicity of subscription. But I'm a bigger fan of consumer choice," he said.

There could be a lower-cost ad-supported plan and a higher-cost ad-free version, he added.

Tiered subscriptions are going to be the norm, said experts.

YouTube Premium, which costs $12 a month, removes advertisements. Streaming service Viu, which specialises in Asian content, has a free ad-supported version and an ad-free premium version ($76.61 yearly) which offers more content and offline viewing features.

In Singapore, ad-supported platforms are popular, with 52 per cent of over-the-top or Internet streaming viewers using them, said Mr Waters of The Trade Desk.

Associate Professor Ian Dixon, a specialist in cinema and television studies and Asian film storytelling at the Nanyang Technological University's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information, said the introduction of advertising to the platform is no magic bullet.

The "advertising-intolerant" might find other services with ad-free offerings more attractive, he added.

Q How will Netflix curb password sharing?

A The Netflix spokesman, quoting the shareholder letter, said the service now has 222 million households holding subscriptions globally, but because of password sharing, another 100 million households enjoy the service without paying.

In parts of South America, Netflix has launched a plan for users who want to share passwords outside the home. They can pay US$2.50 (S$3.50) more to add two non-residents.

But identifying sharers can be a sensitive business.

Travelling users would be annoyed if they were flagged as sharers, so it is likely that only the most flagrant sharers would be targeted first, said experts.

Q When will these new measures kick in?

A Netflix has not given a date. Mr Hastings has said the company will be mulling over these issues in the next year or two.

If it adds features such as ad-supported and shared-password tiers, Netflix is likely to test them in selected markets first, with subscribers given notice several weeks ahead of changes.