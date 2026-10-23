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How Look Back manga reignited director Hirokazu Koreeda’s passion for cinema during Covid-19

Japanese film-maker Hirokazu Koreeda is in town to receive the Singapore International Film Festival’s (SGIFF) Cinema Honorary Award.

SINGAPORE – When the Covid-19 pandemic halted film productions and closed cinemas, acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda was unsure when he could return to doing what he loved.

But an unlikely source of inspiration gave him the push he needed to continue making films – a tale about two young girls brought together by their passion for drawing.



Tatsuki Fujimoto’s one-shot manga Look Back, published in 2021, follows aspiring manga artists Fujino and Kyomoto, whose initial rivalry develops into a close friendship shaped by creativity, ambition and tragedy.

The story struck a chord with Koreeda, 64, who was particularly moved by Fujino’s determination to pick up her pencil and draw again after experiencing profound loss.

Speaking to The Straits Times at Shangri-La Singapore on Oct 23 via an interpreter, he recalls that while the manga was not about the pandemic, Fujino’s journey resonated with his own uncertainty about the future of film-making.

Reading it felt almost like receiving a stern but encouraging scolding, urging him to get back to work. It prompted him to renew his determination to make films, even though he had no idea when the industry would return to normal.

At the time, adapting the manga for the big screen had not crossed his mind. But about three years ago, Koreeda had the opportunity to meet Fujimoto and told the artist how deeply the story had moved him.

Koreeda later approached a producer about adapting the manga, seeing the project as a way to thank Fujimoto for encouraging him to keep creating.

The resulting live-action film, also titled Look Back, follows Fujino, a confident elementary school pupil whose four-panel comic strips make her a star among her classmates.

But her confidence takes a knock when she discovers the remarkable drawing abilities of Kyomoto, a reclusive schoolmate who rarely leaves her home.

The girls eventually bond over their love for creating manga.

(From left) Actresses Natsuki Deguchi, Furi Nanase, Rokka Okada and Aju Makita, and director Hirokazu Koreeda. PHOTO: PURPLE PLAN

Spanning 13 years, the 100-minute coming-of-age drama traces their journey from childhood to young adulthood, exploring friendship, ambition, creativity and loss.

The younger Fujino and Kyomoto are played by Furi Nanase and Rokka Okada respectively, while Natsuki Deguchi and Aju Makita portray the characters in their later years.

Look Back makes its Sout h-e ast Asian premiere at the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) on Oct 24, ahead of the movie’s theatrical release in Singapore on Oct 29.

It competed for the Golden Lion top prize at the Venice Film Festival in September, where it received five collateral awards and honours.

Look Back stars Natsuki Deguchi (left) and Aju Makita. PHOTO: PURPLE PLAN

Koreeda is in town to receive SGIFF’s Cinema Honorary Award, the festival’s highest accolade, recognising his contributions to Asian cinema over more than three decades.

His acclaimed works include Nobody Knows (2004), Like Father, Like Son (2013), Shoplifters (2018) and Monster (2023).

Many of his films revolve around children and unconventional families, and explore the complexities of human relationships, often through understated moments rather than dramatic confrontations.

Yet, Koreeda says these recurring themes are not something he consciously sets out to pursue. Instead, they emerge naturally from the stories he chooses to tell.

His sensitivity towards young performers is also evident in his casting process.

Recalling the auditions for Look Back, he says Nanase immediately caught his attention because of her refreshingly unaffected manner. While the other hopefuls greeted the production team with customary Japanese expressions of politeness, the 12-year-old newcomer was casual and natural.

Rather than trying to mould her into a particular character, Koreeda felt his job was to bring out the personality and qualities that Nanase already possessed.

Look Backs stars child actresses Furi Nanase (left) and Rokka Okada as the younger Fujino as Kyomoto respectively. PHOTO: PURPLE PLAN

Such an instinctive approach has helped establish him as one of Japan’s most respected contemporary film-makers.

His family drama Shoplifters won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to earn best foreign film nominations at the Oscars, Baftas and Golden Globes.

But the laurels came with an unexpected burden.

Koreeda had hoped the Palme d’Or would allow him to graduate from what he regarded as an endless awards race.

Instead, he recalls being uncomfortable with the constant speculation, with people wondering whether he could win it a second time.

The growing number of accolades he has been receiving has also left him with mixed feelings.

Although appreciative of the recognition, Koreeda finds it amusing that such honours seem to suggest he is approaching the end of his career.

Far from contemplating retirement, he still has many stories he wants to bring to the big screen. Rather than encouraging him to slow down, the awards have only heightened his sense of urgency to keep creating.

Even after more than 30 years in the business, Koreeda says he has many films left to make. “I’m still so young.”

Look Back opens in Singapore cinemas on Oct 29.