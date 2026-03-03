How K-pop girl group Blackpink weave Korean heritage in the music video for Go

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The "sujamun" ornamental pattern seen in Blackpink's music video for Go, can be found in garments, furniture, and ceramics from the Joseon era, expressing a wish for long life.

SEOUL – With the release of Blackpink’s long-awaited EP Deadline , attention has shifted not only to the K-pop girl group’s new music, but also to traditional Korean cultural elements woven into the music video for lead track Go.

Viewers quickly began dissecting the video’s visual motifs, noting that several aspects appeared to draw heavily from traditional Korean aesthetics.

It includes ornamental patterns such as the “sujamun” - a stylised rendering of the hanja character for “su” - that was historically engraved on royal garments, wedding attire, ceramics and furniture during the Joseon era (1392 to 1910) to express the wish for long life.

The video also features other traditional patterns, including “hoemun” and “unmun”.

Hoemun is a traditional geometric pattern made of lines that loop without a clear end, symbolising continuity and eternity, while unmun is a traditional cloud pattern drawn with soft, flowing curves to symbolise good fortune as well as divine power and energy.

Beyond ornamental motifs, the video extends its cultural references through costume and symbolic imagery.

In one scene, member Lisa wears a mask that resembles celadon from the Goryeo Kingdom. The iconic Korean ceramic style is known for its jade-like glaze and refined craftsmanship. The choice subtly evokes Korea’s artistic heritage, reimagining it in a futuristic pop context.

The video also features the Korean characters spelling “ga”, meaning “go”, visually reinforcing the song’s title through Hangeul typography. It eventually comes to a close with a list of credits in the appearance of a taegeuk symbol - a motif widely recognised from the South Korean flag - adding another layer of national symbolism to the visual narrative.

Many fans have pointed out the cultural references helped them better understand Blackpink’s recent collaboration with the National Museum of Korea, which hosted an early listening event with selected fans on Feb 26 and released audio guides recorded by the four bandmates for eight artefacts in its collection.

Blackpink fan Jang Ju-yeon told The Korea Herald: “There are so many Korean elements in the music video that even I didn’t know the meaning behind. It feels like this video will get more people abroad to learn more about the features in the music video and encourage others to visit the museum too. As a Korean national, I feel very proud.”

Blackpink’s incorporation of Korean cultural motifs is not new. The group have previously spotlighted traditional elements in both performances and music videos.

At the 2025 Melon Music Awards, member Jennie wore a 15m-long veil embroidered with verses from Cheonggu Yeongeon, a traditional Korean song collection, during her performance of Zen (2025). She also appeared in a white tube-top minidress featuring a central cutout inspired by the proportions of the Three-Story Stone Pagoda at the temple Bulguksa.

Earlier music videos such as How You Like That (2020) and Pink Venom (2022) similarly incorporated Korean elements, including traditional musical instruments and hanbok-inspired styling.

Blackpink are part of a broader trend in which K-pop idols increasingly serve as vehicles for the exposure of Korean culture.

In recent years, major acts have incorporated traditional motifs into performances on high-profile stages, including boy band BTS’ performances at Sungnyemun and Gyeongbokgung, as well as their upcoming comeback performance at Gwanghwamun, one of Seoul’s most historically symbolic locations, for the group’s new album Arirang, named after the folk song long regarded as a symbol of Korean national identity.

K-pop boy band Stray Kids fused lion dance and taekwondo elements into their choreography at the inauguration ceremony of the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange, while girl group NewJeans performed wearing modernised hanbok during the Korea On Stage event in 2024.

Culture critic Jung Duck-hyun said such efforts carry influence beyond commercial success.

“While the commercial impact of stars like BTS and Blackpink is without question significant, their role in promoting Korean traditional culture is just as meaningful,” he told The Korea Herald.

“If cultural heritage is presented as formal promotional material, it may feel distant. But when a beloved star naturally incorporates it into their work, the effect and ripple power are tremendous.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK