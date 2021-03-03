Households without kids boosted Disney+ success: CEO

LOS ANGELES • Surprisingly strong interest from adults who do not have children at home has helped increase subscriptions to Walt Disney's Disney+ streaming service beyond initial projections, the company's chief executive officer, Mr Bob Chapek, said on Monday.

Disney+ debuted in November 2019 and growth has exceeded Wall Street expectations and Disney's forecast.

While Disney is known for family entertainment, Disney+ also features movies and television shows from Marvel, Star Wars studio Lucasfilm and others.

As of Jan 2, Disney+ had signed up 94.9 million customers worldwide. Half of those live in households without children, Mr Chapek said, a higher proportion than expected.

"What we didn't realise was the non-family appeal that a service like Disney+ would have," he said via online video to the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

"In fact, more than 50 per cent of our global marketplace do not have kids," he added.

"When 50 per cent of the people in Disney+ don't have kids, you have the opportunity to think more broadly about the nature of your content."

The service has generated buzz for Marvel show WandaVision (2021) and Star Wars series The Mandalorian (2019 to present), featuring the character known as Baby Yoda.

Mr Chapek, who became Disney's chief a year ago, refocused the company's media and entertainment businesses to make streaming the priority as customers gravitate towards options such as Netflix.

Last December, Disney raised initial projections and said it expected to attract as many as 350 million global subscribers across all of its streaming services, which include Hulu and ESPN+, by the end of fiscal year 2024.

REUTERS