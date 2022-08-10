House Of The Dragon producers say to expect opulence and a faithful adaptation

SINGAPORE - What DNA would the House Of The Dragon series take from its predecessor, Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019)?

Would the new HBO series, set in novelist George R.R. Martin's world of sorcery and dragons, avoid the Thrones final-season storytelling shortcuts that upset so many fans?

House co-showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, speaking at a virtual press conference, took on the DNA question but only spoke indirectly about Thrones' controversial eighth and final season, considered by many to be rushed and unsatisfying.

House Of The Dragon is set 170 years before the events of Game Of Thrones. Based on Martin's two-volume Fire & Blood book (2018), the show tells the story of the Targaryen family, the rulers of the land of Westeros.

The series will premiere in Singapore on HBO Go on Aug 22.

British showrunner Sapochnik, 48, says viewers can expect the new show to carry on the Thrones tradition of massive battle scenes.

For Thrones, he directed Hardhome (2015) and The Battle Of The B*****ds (2016), episodes featuring the series' most memorable massed attacks.

"I became involved in making Game Of Thrones look a certain way, particularly when it came to battle scenes. So, it seems important to keep doing the things I was doing," he says.

Besides large-scale battles, the new series will impress on viewers the power and prestige of the Targaryen dynasty.

"The opulence of the Targaryen empire is at its height. There's a beauty and elegance to everything - you're watching a cross of King And I and Lawrence Of Arabia," he says, mentioning two sweeping biographical epics, released in 1956 and 1962 respectively.

But there was one formula-breaking move the House creative team tried.

They "Disney-fied" the early parts of the season, says Sapochnik, by making them more light-hearted. This would allow the later, more sinister chapters to emerge as a surprise. In the end, they ditched it and went back to the Thrones method of mixing the light and dark into every episode.

"We tried it and realised it didn't work. There's a strong way of making Game Of Thrones, and if it ain't broken, don't fix it. You have to give in to it - it's simple and elegant."