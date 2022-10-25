House Of The Dragon is HBO’s biggest finale since Game Of Thrones in 2019

SINGAPORE – American fantasy drama House Of The Dragon concluded its first season on Sunday night (Monday morning, Singapore time) as the most viewed title ever on HBO Go in South-east Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The 10-episode series, which stars English actors Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, is an independent prequel to the massively popular Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) television show.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood and set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, it portrays the beginning of the end of House Targaryen.

According to a press release on Tuesday, House Of The Dragon’s finale reached 9.3 million viewers in the United States on Sunday night across all platforms, based on a combination of Nielsen and first-party data, making it the biggest for an HBO series since the conclusion of Game Of Thrones in May 2019, with 19.8 million viewers.

All episodes of the series are now averaging 29 million viewers in the US, more than tripling their average debut night audience, with strong catch-up viewing. For comparison, the average audience for Game Of Thrones’ seventh season averaged 32.8 million viewers an episode in the US.

Outside of the US, House Of The Dragon – which has been renewed for a second season – has surpassed Game Of Thrones’ eighth and final season in Latin America, Europe, South-east Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan on an HBO streaming service.