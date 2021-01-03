Host James Corden 'fed up' with the way he looks, resolves to lose weight

LOS ANGELES - Actor-host James Corden has a new year resolution that is not unlike most people's - to lose weight.

The Late Late Show host said: "I'm fed up with the way I look, I'm fed up with being unhealthy."

The 42-year-old Brit revealed that he had tried various diets and failed repeatedly for years: "I've realised that every year for the past decade - probably even 15 years - on Jan 1, I've told myself and anyone that would listen that this is it, this is the year, I'm going on a diet, I'm going to lose a load of weight."

He approached WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers), a weight-loss and fitness programme, for help.

In a clip announcing his WW partnership on Friday (Jan 1), he said: "Over Christmas, I've eaten everything that's in the fridge because in my head in January I'm starting this diet and it'll be a success. And as you can see it hasn't."

He shared in a press release: "I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes."

The British star has three young children under the age of 10 with wife Julia Carey, a TV producer.

He had spoken out before about his weight and his struggles to get roles because of his size. He had also admitted that his greatest weakness is bread.

In an interview with The New Yorker last January (2020), he revealed: "I was good for playing a bubbly judge in a courtroom, or I'd be the guy who drops off a TV to Hugh Grant in a movie."

"If someone came from another planet and put on the television, you would think that people who are big or overweight don't have sex," he said in the interview.

"They don't fall in love. They're friends of people who fall in love. They're probably not that bright, but they're a good time, and they're not as valuable as people who are really good-looking."

However, his New Year resolution stems not from a desire for meatier roles but rather a concern for his health.

He said: "The weight is not the issue, it's the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I'm going to take this year and work towards getting healthy."