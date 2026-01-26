Host Jacky Wu gifts $80k hongbao to Hank Chen and Lulu Huang at their wedding

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From right) TV producer Wang Wei-chung, Lulu Huang, Hank Chen and Wang's wife Lin Huei-chin at Chen and Wang's wedding on Jan 25.

Taiwanese TV hosts Hank Chen and Lulu Huang held a star-studded wedding banquet at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Taipei, Taiwan on Jan 25.

The Taiwanese media reported the couple hosted 70 tables of about 650 family members and friends. Celebrity guests in attendance included Taiwanese TV hosts Jacky Wu, Matilda Tao and Kang Kang, actors Greg Hsu and Kai Ko, actress Miao Ke-li, singers Wang Leehom and Ricky Hsiao as well as television producer Wang Wei-chung and his wife Lin Huei-chin.

Chen, 41, and Huang, 34, surprised Taiwan’s entertainment industry in September 2025 with news of their engagement. They registered their marriage a month later.

The couple were co-hosts of Taiwanese variety show Hot Door Night (2013 to 2025) alongside Wu, with the veteran TV host often teasing about matchmaking them.

Jacky Wu (centre) co-hosted Hot Door Night with Lulu Huang and Hank Chen. PHOTO: LULU HUANG/FACEBOOK

Wu, 63, had previously joked in an interview - reportedly conducted in 2023 - that he would give them a hongbao of NT$2 million (S$80,000) if they got married, plus another NT$2 million hongbao if Huang gives birth to a daughter.

He was asked by the media about the hongbao soon after he entered the wedding venue.

“That’s a small matter,” he said. “Talking about it would be rather mundane.”

Wu admitted that he originally intended to write a cheque for Chen and Huang, but recalled giving TV host Kid Lin a NT1 million cheque as hongbao during Lin’s wedding in October 2023. He said it resulted in Lin rushing to the bank the next morning to cash the cheque.

So Wu opted for a “fund transfer” this time and requested the couple’s bank account details.

He served as the wedding witness on Jan 25, though he admitted feeling unworthy of the role.

Despite co-hosting Hot Door Night with Chen and Huang for 12 years, Wu was completely unaware of their romance until they informed him of their marriage plans.

“They managed to nurture this relationship right under my nose, keeping me in the dark for so long,” he quipped, saying that their engagement was the most shocking news story in 2025.