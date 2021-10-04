Hong Kong's Julian Cheung plans to retire from acting in five years

HONG KONG - Actor-singer Julian Cheung has said that he plans to retire from acting within the next five years.

He is currently on the celebrity reality survival show Call Me By Fire in China and had opened up in bonus footage from it last Saturday (Oct 2).

"I used to be very enthusiastic about acting. Now it seems like I have no such impulse. There is no enthusiasm. You must always have enthusiasm when you are acting or singing," said the 50-year-old Hong Kong star.

He has been acting since 1992 and made his name in popular dramas such as Cold Blood Warm Heart (1996) and Triumph In The Skies (2003).

His last acting role was The Impossible 3 (2020), a crime thriller with Bosco Wong and Chrissie Chau.

However, he did not rule out taking on other projects. It seems like he will not be idling at home with his wife, actress Anita Yuen, and their teenage son Morton.