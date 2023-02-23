Hong Kong star Eason Chan to hold Singapore gigs on April 15 and 16

SINGAPORE – After six years, Hong Kong singer-actor Eason Chan is slated to hold two concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 15 and 16.

He last performed at the same venue in 2017 in support of his album C’mon In.

The 48-year-old’s upcoming gigs are part of his Fear And Dreams World Tour, which kicked off with 27 performances at the Hong Kong Coliseum in December 2022 and January 2023. Those shows were noted for their high production values, with the Cantopop star closing each show with a different encore number.

Singapore is the first stop after the Hong Kong shows concluded.

Chan is known for hit songs such as King Of Karaoke (2000) and Ten Years (2003).

For the upcoming concerts, Singtel mobile users will enjoy an exclusive priority sale on March 1 from 10am to 11.59pm. Go to www.singtel.com/eason for more information. There will then be a Live Nation presale on March 2 from 10am to 11.59pm. For free membership sign-up and presale access, go to www.livenation.sg. Tickets to the public will be available from 10am on March 3 via www.ticketmaster.sg

Book it: Eason Chan Fear And Dreams World Tour in Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: April 15 and 16, 8pm

Admission: $168 to $368 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets