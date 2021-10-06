Hong Kong movie Drifting leads Golden Horse race with 12 nominations

TAIPEI - Gritty Hong Kong drama Drifting is up for 12 awards at the 2021 Golden Horse Awards, including best narrative feature and best director.

Four of its stars are also in the running - veteran actor Francis Ng for best leading actor, actress Loletta Lee for best supporting actress, and actors Tse Kwan-ho and Will Or in the same category for best supporting actor.

The acclaimed movie, based on a real-life incident in 2012, follows the protagonist Fai, played by Ng, who ends up living on the streets of Sham Shui Po after being released from jail.

With 11 nominations each are three Taiwanese films - Cheng Wei-hao's science-fiction thriller The Soul, Chung Mong-hong's Covid-19 pandemic drama The Falls and Giddens Ko's fantasy romance Till We Meet Again.

All three are in the race for best narrative feature, together with Drifting and another Taiwanese film, American Girl, set during the Sars outbreak in 2003.

The nominees for best leading actor, besides Ng, include Cheng Jen-shuo (Gatao - The Last Stray), Chang Chen (The Soul), Roy Chiu (Man In Love) and Kai Ko (Moneyboys).

American Girl actresses Karena Lam and Caitlin Fang, who played her daughter, are both nominated for best leading actress, together with Chen Shiang-chyi (Increasing Echo), Alyssa Chia (The Falls) and Gingle Wang (The Falls).

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Taipei on Nov 27.