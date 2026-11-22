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Director Chan Kam-hei and producer Flora Linghwa Huang pose with their awards after their documentary Scenes from Departure won Best Documentary Feature award at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, on Nov 22.

TAIPEI - Two films inspired by Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement won gongs at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards on Nov 22, with one acceptance speech dedicated to “those in prison”.

Three Little Pigs, a dark-humour film about two teenagers in Hong Kong on a mission to steal a pig’s head, picked up the prize for best live action short film at the prestigious event, dubbed the Chinese-language Oscars.

Scenes from Departure, which explores the relationship between a Hong Kong filmmaker and his estranged father, won best documentary feature.

It is set against the backdrop of the city’s huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The following year, Beijing imposed a national security law that critics say has quelled dissent. Hong Kong then enacted a homegrown code in 2024, with both used to try activists and protest leaders.

Andy Law, a representative for Three Little Pigs delivering an acceptance speech on behalf of director Chung Kam-nei and other crew members, said on stage on Nov 22: “Maybe in one instant our work will be seen by those in prison, becoming a small yet unwavering light for them, and genuine companionship.”

“I want to dedicate this award to every ‘little pig’ who has been or is still in prison. We’ll see each other in the future.”

Another Hong Kong film, We Are Born Good – about a former prisoner who meets a struggling young actor in the city – won best film and best original screenplay.

Hong Kong screenwriter and director Leung Chuen Yeung (second from right) poses alongside cast members of the movie We Are Born Good after winning the Best Narrative Feature award during the 63rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, on Nov 22. PHOTO: EPA

Taiwanese director Joseph Hsu Chen-chieh bagged the best director award for Double Happiness, beating veteran Japanese director Hiroyuki Tanaka, known professionally as Sabu.

‘Very proud’

Chinese directors and A-listers have largely shunned the Golden Horse Awards since a Taiwanese director voiced support for the island’s independence in an acceptance speech in 2018.

Beijing, which claims self-ruled democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, banned entertainers from attending the event in 2019 at a time of rising political tensions between the two sides.

Still, many Hong Kong stars were spotted on the red carpet for the 2026 ceremony in Taipei.

Angela Yuen, who won best leading actress for her performance in Afterpiece, said she was “very proud” to be among “many Hong Kong filmmakers who won awards”.

Angela Yuen holds her award of Best Leading Actress of the 63rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, on Nov 22. PHOTO: AP

Taiwan’s Liu Kuan-ting won best leading actor for Double Happiness.

Hong Kong actor and boy band member Anson Kong Ip-sang picked up the prize for best supporting actor for his role in We’re Nothing at All.

Taiwanese actor and two-time Golden Horse winner Shu Qi won best new director for Girl, her directorial debut inspired by her own childhood.

“This year quite a lot of the nominated films come from everywhere... the Golden Horse Awards really bring together Chinese-language films from different places,” said Hong Kong actor Will Or, who made his debut as host of the ceremony.

In a surprise appearance, Hollywood stars Zendaya and Jason Momoa joined via video to jointly present an award with their Dune co-star and Golden Horse chairman Chang Chen. AFP