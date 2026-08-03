Hong Kong-based celebrity couple Mat Yeung and Lisa Ch’ng tie the knot in Malaysia

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Hong Kong-based Malaysian actress Lisa Ch’ng ties the knot with Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 2.

Hong Kong-based Malaysian actress Lisa Ch’ng and Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung tied the knot in Malaysia on Aug 2.

The celebrity couple, who are artistes with Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, have dated for about 10 years.

Yeung, 45, is known for starring in TVB dramas such as Fist Fight (2018) and My Commissioned Lover (2019), while Ch’ng, 39, was the second runner-up in the 2010 Miss Hong Kong pageant.

They held a traditional tea ceremony earlier on Aug 2 before holding a 30-table wedding banquet at JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur in the evening. About 200 of their friends flew in from Hong Kong to witness the occasion.

According to Hong Kong news portal on.cc, guests at the banquet included their co-stars from TVB’s long-running drama Come Home Love (2012 to present) such as Lenna Yeung, Kayee Tam, Lokyi Lai and Joey Law.

Hong Kong veteran actress Nancy Sit, who was filming a Chinese New Year movie in Malaysia, was also present.

Ch’ng’s elder sister, fellow TVB actress Jacquelin Ch’ng, and Hong Kong actor-host Derek Wong were the emcees of the wedding.

Mat Yeung and Lisa Ch’ng thanked the guests who had flown to Malaysia to attend the ceremony, Malaysia’s Oriental Daily News reported.

“It would have been very simple if the wedding were in Hong Kong, but travelling to and from Malaysia takes three days in total, so I’m truly grateful to everyone,” Yeung said.

Ch’ng added that several friends took time off from work to fly over after they received the invitations.

The actress also revealed that she chose to hold the wedding in Malaysia as her family live there.

“For my father, this is the place where he grew up. I wanted to honour his memory and have our whole family come happily together,” she said.

Ch’ng and her sister are the daughters of Malaysian businessman Bill Ch’ng, who died at the age of 83 in February 2023.

Yeung recently opened a roast meat restaurant in Petaling Jaya and said he would be splitting his time between Hong Kong and Malaysia.

He and Lisa Ch’ng said they would leave having children to nature, as the actress said she hoped to have two children. Yeung added: “I’d like to have a son first, then a daughter, so the elder brother can protect his younger sister.”

The couple do not have plans for their honeymoon for now as they would return to filming after the wedding. They plan to throw a party in Hong Kong for friends who could not make it to their wedding in Malaysia.

“We could go on our honeymoon anytime after that,” Ch’ng said.

Yeung quipped that his wife would be thrilled just to go to South Korea to enjoy the local cuisine.