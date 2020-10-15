Hong Kong actress Margie Tsang takes a wefie with Chow Yun Fat after meeting him at a supermarket

Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun Fat is known to be a down-to-earth guy who does not put on airs when approached by fans on the streets.

The 65-year-old actor will usually accede to photo requests which are often posted on social media.

It seems such requests are not limited to ordinary folks. Actress Margie Tsang did the same on Wednesday (Oct 14) after she bumped into him at a supermarket.

Tsang, 55, wrote on Weibo: "Haha, I finally met Brother Fat at Kowloon City. I can't remember when was the last time we met. Brother Fat is still Prince Charming, and I am so happy today."

In the photo she posted, Chow was seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black cap and dark glasses. Tsang had her head on his shoulder; both were smiling at the camera.

Tsang also wrote that she had worked with Chow in Police Cadet'85, a TVB serial which also featured several current big names like Tony Leung Chiu Wai, Simon Yam, Carina Lau and Sean Lau.

Tsang and Leung played a couple in the serial; they also dated in real life after attending the TVB artist training programme.

However, the stormy six-year relationship - during which they separated three times - ended in 1988.

Leung is now married to Carina Lau, while Tsang, who is also known for acting in TV serials such as The Flying Fox of Snowy Mountain (1985) and Dove Of Hope (1990), married businessman Stephen Lam in 1996 before they divorced in 2002. They have a 21-year-old son, Hong Kong swimmer Martin Lam.