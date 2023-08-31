Hong Kong actress Liza Wang gives herself a lavish $1.2 million present for her birthday

HONG KONG – While most people spoil themselves with their favourite meals on their birthdays, Hong Kong diva Liza Wang is taking it a step further.

In celebration of her 76th birthday on Monday, the TVB star got herself a HK$7 million (S$1.2 million) unit in a commercial building in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

According to Hong Kong lifestyle website Dimsum Daily, she previously acquired several units in the same building, demonstrating her keen investment acumen.

Wang took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of her birthday bash, attended by close relatives.

The Wars Of In-Laws (2005) actress looked elegant in a long-sleeved dress and with her hair in a bun.

In her post, she expressed gratitude and happiness at being able to spend her birthday surrounded by loved ones.

“Another year has passed, but the most important thing is good health and smooth performances.

“This year, I had a meal with my younger brother, his wife, my cousin’s family, my god-daughter and my nephew,” she wrote.

Her celebrity pals – including Hong Kong actors Louis Cheung, Choi Kwok Wai and Yoyo Chen – wished her well in the comment section.

Wang, who has been in the entertainment industry for more than five decades, married singer-actor Law Kar Ying, 76, in 2009.

The acclaimed artiste has been busy rehearsing for 10 classic plays she will be performing in September at the West Kowloon Cultural District. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK