Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai sparks rumours of Squid Game 2 role

BUSAN - Hong Kong movie star Tony Leung Chiu Wai has Squid Game fans all excited after meeting the hit TV series’ South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Leung, 60, is in Busan for the Busan International Film Festival, which closes on Friday, and has been making appearances on the red carpet and at events after receiving the film festival’s Asian Filmmaker Of The Year award.

He has also been meeting a number of South Korean stars, including his favourite actor Song Kang-ho, and Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda.

His Hong Kong actress-wife Carina Lau, 56, has been sharing photos of their trip on Instagram, with the ones of him together with Hwang attracting great interest from both fans of Leung and the Emmy-winning Netflix show, which has been confirmed for a second season.

Over the weekend, she posted a series of black and white photos of them having a meal together, with the caption: “Ready for Squid Game?”