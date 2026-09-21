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Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung to open pop-up shop at Sunway Pyramid in Malaysia

Photos circulating online indicate that the pop-up is expected to open in October.

PETALING JAYA – Just a month after the grand opening of his roast meat restaurant in Malaysia’s Petaling Jaya, Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung is expanding his business with a pop-up outlet at Sunway Pyramid.

According to Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily, photos circulating online indicate that the pop-up is being renovated and is expected to open in October.

The pop-up will be the second location of Yeung’s Six Hub Roast House, which specialises in Hong Kong-style char siu and pepper roast duck.

The restaurant in SS2, Petaling Jaya, has attracted a steady stream of diners since opening in August, with customers often seen queueing for a table.

“Mat Yeung’s Six Hub Roast House is opening another branch. There’s no need to queue in SS2 any more,” one netizen wrote.

Yeung, 45, previously said in an Instagram Reel posted in July that opening a traditional roast-meat restaurant had long been one of his dreams.

However, the SS2 outlet encountered a setback on Aug 24, when it was temporarily shut down by the Petaling Jaya City Council for occupying part of a public space.

The restaurant reopened two days later, and the closure did little to deter diners.

At the time, Malaysian news organisation China Press reported that a long queue had formed outside even before the closure seals were removed. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK