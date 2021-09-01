Hong Huifang 'siao' about cycling: Zheng Geping

Like many Singaporeans during the pandemic, veteran actress Hong Huifang has become addicted to exploring the island on two wheels.

On her Instagram account, the 60-year-old frequently posts photos of sights she comes across while cycling, such as the Changi Jurassic Mile and Singapore Flyer.

In an interview on the 8world Entertainment & Lifestyle website on Monday, her husband, Zheng Geping, 57, laughed and said she was "siao" (crazy) about her new hobby.

"It was my wife who got me hooked," the actor said. He had bought her a bicycle six years ago as a birthday present, which she had touched only once before the pandemic struck. Now, they have three bikes at home.

"We used to hike, but our stamina was limited and we couldn't go too far.

"There was once we hiked 11km but it was so exhausting, so we tried switching to cycling. And she ended up loving the sport," he said. "Now, she frequently says she wants to cycle and takes off at a moment's notice, going at least twice a week."

Hong, who sometimes rides solo, posted a photo of herself and Zheng on a National Day bike ride on Aug 9, dressed in red and white, and surrounded by Singapore flags.

On July 31, she posted a photo of them posing next to their bikes (above) with helmets on and captioned it with a sweet message: "When cycling alone, one can go faster. When cycling with a partner, one can go farther."

She added: "I like the feeling of being on the road, the sense of freedom, being able to stop and go at any time.

"Not caring about the destination, only caring about the scenery along the way and appreciating it."