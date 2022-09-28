Hong Huifang’s husband Zheng Geping cried when he heard of her Golden Horse nomination

SINGAPORE - When local actress Hong Huifang’s husband Zheng Geping first heard the news on Tuesday that she had been nominated for Best Leading Actress at this year’s Golden Horse Awards, he cried even though he was in a meeting - much to the shock of those present.

The actor also shed happy tears when he spoke to a Lianhe Zaobao reporter after the announcement.

Hong, 61, who takes on her first leading feature film role in upcoming movie Ajoomma, is the first Singaporean actress to be nominated in the best actress category at the Taiwan awards, which will be handed out on Nov 19 in Taipei.

Zheng, 58, who has been married to Hong for 28 years, said: “I was really moved to know that she was shortlisted. She has been working very hard for so many years in the industry. No matter what role, she tries her best to play it.”

For Ajoomma, which was nominated for four awards in total, Hong put on 6kg to play the role of a middle-aged woman who is obsessed with K-dramas and travels solo to South Korea on an adventure.

Director He Shuming is up for Best New Director as well as Best Original Screenplay with co-writer Kris Ong, while veteran South Korean actor Jung Dong-hwan is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The movie opens in Singapore on Oct 27.