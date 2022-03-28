Oscars: Hollywood stars hit red carpet with Ukraine on mind

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Celebrities walked the Oscars red carpet on Sunday (March 27) ready to celebrate the year in movies at a ceremony free of last year's pandemic restrictions and promising a few plot twists as well as a moment of support for Ukraine.

Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman and other nominees donned a rainbow of colours outside the Dolby Theatre where 2,500 gown- and tuxedo-clad attendees were expected for the 94th Academy Awards.

"My English is not enough to express all the feelings I am going through right now. It's like a dream come true moment,"said Ahn Hwitae, one of the stars of Japanese best picture nominee, Drive My Car.

A dark Western, The Power Of The Dog, will battle feel-good deaf family drama Coda for the prestigious best picture prize. A win by either movie would mark a milestone by handing the statuette to a streaming service.

Netflix Inc released Power Of The Dog while Coda streamed on Apple TV+.

Producers said they planned an upbeat show but will acknowledge the crisis in Ukraine, which has killed thousands and driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes.

Actress Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, is among the night's presenters. Jason Momoa wore a handkerchief in the colours of the Ukrainian flag: blue and yellow.

"It's really, really strange to be here in tuxedos, knowing what's going on in Ukraine," said Power Of The Dog producer Emile Sherman.

"It's not an easy time trying to absorb what's happening in that part of the world, while still celebrating the achievements of everyone who made this movie and all the movies here tonight."