Hollywood stars and cult directors announced for Cannes

PARIS (AFP) - The Cannes Film Festival announced the line-up for its 75th edition on Thursday (April 14) with a mix of cult arthouse directors and Hollywood glamour heading for the French Riviera in May.

Canadian horror maestro David Cronenberg and France's Claire Denis will compete among 18 films nominated for the top prize Palme d'Or, along with Russia's Kirill Serebrennikov, who was recently allowed to leave Russia following a controversial travel ban.

Among the films playing out of competition will be a documentary about rock'n'roller Jerry Lee Lewis from director Ethan Coen (one half of the Coen brothers), and Three Thousand Years Of Longing from Mad Max (1979 to present) creator George Miller, featuring Idris Elba as a djinn - a spirit in Muslim belief.

A bevy of stars are expected to hit the red carpet, not least for Cronenberg's sci-fi/horror cross-over Crimes Of The Future starring Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen.

Denis returns with a thriller set in Central America - Stars At Noon featuring The Batman actor Robert Pattinson, while American filmmaker James Gray is competing with Armageddon Time, a tale based on his New York adolescence featuring Anne Hathaway, Oscar Isaac, Cate Blanchett and Anthony Hopkins.

Elvis and Maverick

Two of the biggest spectacles had already been confirmed for the festival, which runs from May 17 to 28.

Tom Cruise will attend the much-delayed world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his 1986 blockbuster, playing out of competition.

And Tom Hanks will be in town for Elvis, in which he co-stars as the rock'n'roll star's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the latest from Australian director Baz Luhrmann, who previously lit up Cannes with Moulin Rouge! (2001) and The Great Gatsby (2013).

Women directors have had a strong run at festivals over the past year, winning the top prizes at Venice, Berlin and last year's Cannes - where Julia Ducournau's bold and shocking Titane (2021) took the Palme.

But only three women are nominated for Cannes this year - though there are often last-minute entries.

Alongside Denis are American director Kelly Reichardt, who had a sleeper hit with First Cow (2019) and returns with Showing Up, and France's Valeria Bruni Tedeschi with Les Amandiers.