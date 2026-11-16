Hollywood salutes actress Glenn Close and director Ridley Scott with honorary Oscars

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American actress Glenn Close (left) and English director Ridley Scott were honoured at the annual Governors Awards on Nov 15.

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood’s big-screen stars celebrated the careers of American actress Glenn Close and English director Ridley Scott on Nov 15 at the annual Governors Awards, one of the first red-carpet events of the movie awards season.

The pair were among five film industry heavyweights bestowed with honorary Oscars at a gala attended by A-list actors from Tom Cruise to power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Close, 79, never won an Academy Award despite eight nominations for roles in movies ranging from The World According To Garp (1982) to Fatal Attraction (1987) and Dangerous Liaisons (1988).

On Nov 15, she said she never worried about whether her name would be called during the Oscar ceremonies.

“I have always felt that the greatest honour is to be in the room,” Close said. “So to be in this room tonight, embraced by people who have consistently inspired me, whose work has sustained and challenged me and only made me want to be better, is the greatest honour of all.”

American actor John Malkovich, who starred with Close in Dangerous Liaisons, introduced Close as “relentless, very smart, a little cagey” and “a great actress who knows exactly what she’s doing and gives it 100% every single time.”

The audience was filled with actors, directors and others hoping to secure an Oscar nomination in 2027.

Cruise was there with John Goodman, his co-star in Digger (2026). Timothee Chalamet, star of the upcoming Dune: Part Three, walked hand-in-hand with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The Odyssey (2026) director Christopher Nolan chatted with Nathan Fielder, the Canadian film-maker behind the documentary You Can See Everything (2026).

Odyssey star Matt Damon introduced Scott, a four-time Oscar nominee and maker of acclaimed films such as Alien (1979), Blade Runner (1982) and Gladiator (2000). Damon recalled working with Scott on The Martian (2015), calling him “a master at the helm”.

“It is about time we saw him with an Academy Award in his hand,” Damon said.

Scott, 88, accepted his award via video and paid tribute to his late brother Tony Scott, director of Top Gun (1986) and other films.

“I’m flattered and proud to accept this award, but I also accept it for Tony,” Ridley Scott said. “His great work could certainly have earned this recognition.”

The night’s other honourees were Disney animator Floyd Norman and producers Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon.

Recipients were chosen by the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars. REUTERS