Hollywood celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child

LOS ANGELES – American actress Blake Lively, who has three daughters with actor-husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her baby bump on Thursday.

Appearing at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit in a sequinned mini dress, she said: “I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”

Lively, 35, and Reynolds, 45, are parents to James, seven; Inez, five; and Betty, two.

In May, the star of television series Gossip Girl (2007 to 2012) spoke to Forbes magazine about motherhood, saying: “Having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin. I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident – not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

The celebrity couple, who married in 2012, are known for trolling each other and cracking jokes about parenthood, with a number of Reynold’s previous tweets resurfacing on social media.

In a tweet in 2016, the star of the superhero film series Deadpool (2016 and 2018) wrote: “Being a father is the single greatest feeling on earth. Not including those wonderful years I spent without a child, of course.”

Earlier this week, the Canadian-American actor revealed he had a health scare recently when he went for a preventative colonoscopy.

He shared footage of him undergoing the procedure on his YouTube channel after losing a bet with American actor Rob McElhenney. They were both due for the medical check-up after turning 45.

Reynolds’ doctor found an “extremely subtle polyp” on the right side of his colon and said: “This was potentially life-saving for you – I’m not kidding, I’m not being overly dramatic. This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms.”

Fortunately, the doctor was able to remove the polyp during the colonoscopy, preventing it from developing into cancer.

Reynolds said of the colonoscopy: “It’s a simple step that could literally, and I mean literally, save your life.”