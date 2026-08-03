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HK superstar Chow Yun Fat’s $36m mansion gets another price cut, now listed at $26m

Chow Yun Fat owns eight properties across Hong Kong, with their estimated combined value exceeding HK$1 billion.

Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat is said to have amassed a property portfolio worth more than HK$1 billion (S$163 million), but one of his luxury homes has yet to find a buyer.

It was reported in April that the 71-year-old actor owns eight properties across Hong Kong, with their estimated combined value exceeding HK$1 billion.

Among them is a detached house in the prestigious The Peak area, which Chow purchased in 2010 for HK$128 million.

The property was first listed for sale in 2022 at HK$220 million (S$36 million). After failing to attract buyers, the asking price was reduced to HK$195 million in 2024.

Now, Chow has lowered the price once again, with the mansion listed at HK$160 million (S$26 million), according to a report in Hong Kong newspaper The Standard.

The latest reduction means the property is now HK$60 million less than its original asking price four years ago.

Despite the price cut, the mansion remains one of Chow’s valuable real estate investments. The house underwent renovations after he purchased it, but has never been occupied or rented out.

The property also features a private garden, rooftop space and panoramic views, although viewings are reportedly still limited at press time.

While this particular property has yet to find a buyer, Chow has continued to see returns from his other investments.

In April, he reportedly sold a three-bedroom apartment in Hong Kong for HK$7.5 million, making a profit of HK$3.5 million after owning it for 31 years.

Needless to say, Chow is known for his down-to-earth personality despite his wealthy status. He is often spotted taking public transport, shopping at local markets and dining at traditional Hong Kong eateries. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK