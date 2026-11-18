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HK superstar Chow Yun Fat, 71, proves age is no barrier as he prepares to take on 20km trail

Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat (right) recently hit the trails with fellow actor Raymond Wong (front, centre) to train for the event.

At 71, Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat is showing no signs of slowing down as he gears up for a 20km challenge at Oxfam Trailwalker 2026 alongside members of his running club.

The event, which primarily follows the MacLehose Trail, will be held from Nov 20 to 22, with the traditional 100km challenge also retained.

According to reports, Chow recently hit the trails with fellow actor Raymond Wong to train for the event.

Having taken up hiking at the age of 60, Chow modestly considers himself relatively inexperienced despite having explored much of the MacLehose Trail.

He also joked that fear of snakes and ghosts was one reason he formed his own running club.

“I’m afraid of snakes and ghosts. If I run with them, at least they will get bitten before I do,” he playfully told Hong Kong media.

Aside from personally recruiting new members, Chow often arranges food for his group, saying the meals were the real highlight of their outings.

“What’s the point of running if there’s no food? It would be meaningless,” he said.

Chow also recalled bringing ingredients to cook claypot rice for the group during one of their outings, ensuring everyone had a hearty meal after their run.

Hong Kong actor Kent Cheng is among those who were won over by Chow’s food offerings.

Wong, 51, said Chow would often encourage the group to run a little further, as it meant they could explore more places and discover good food along the way.

While Wong believes that having friends for company makes the experience more enjoyable, Chow acknowledged that running is no easy feat, saying one must first endure the hardship before savouring the rewards.

Oxfam Trailwalker is an annual team endurance and fundraising event organised by international humanitarian organisation Oxfam.

Participants form teams of four and work together to complete designated routes within 48 hours, raising funds for the organisation’s poverty alleviation and emergency relief efforts. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK