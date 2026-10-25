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HK star Sammi Cheng ‘relieved’ to see husband Andy Hui succeed after years of setbacks

Sammi Cheng stood by her husband Andy Hui during his low moments in life.

Cantopop diva Sammi Cheng was deeply moved to see her husband, singer Andy Hui, return to the Hong Kong Coliseum for his first solo concert in 11 years.

In a recent interview with Hong Kong media outlet HK01, Cheng praised Hui for his resilience, saying he had faced many challenges over the past seven years.

Hui, 59, stepped away from the entertainment industry after a 2019 scandal in which he was caught kissing actress Jacqueline Wong in the back of a taxi.

At the time, Cheng, now 54, stood by her husband and urged fans to respect her decision to forgive him.

While acknowledging that she had supported him through those difficult years, Cheng told HK01 the credit belonged to her husband.

“I supported him, of course. He had not held a concert in 11 years, and he went through a lot over the past seven years – whether in his personal life, mindset or career.

“It is not easy, and it is wonderful that he finally has the opportunity to perform again,” she said.

Cheng said she had witnessed Hui’s nervousness and dedication throughout the preparation process. She added that she only felt relieved after his opening-night performance went well and received positive feedback.

“The entire process was very emotional for me, from the moment he was able to hold a concert again. I saw how nervous he was and how much he cherished this opportunity.

“After the rehearsals, I could see that he had regained some confidence. Then, after the first show went well and he received positive feedback, I felt like I could finally relax too,” she said.

Following the three-night concert run, the celebrity couple, who married in 2013, celebrated with a simple meal.

Cheng said there was no need for an elaborate celebration, as even the simplest meals could taste wonderful when one felt content and grateful.

“That is just life. When you are satisfied and grateful in the moment, even a lunchbox or a chicken chop can taste sweet,” she said.

During his final show, Hui also acknowledged Cheng’s unwavering support, saying she had encouraged him through his lowest moments and helped him prepare for his comeback.

“She has always encouraged me, and she trained with me to build up my stamina,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK