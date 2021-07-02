HK star Louis Koo to debut China-Korean girl group Skyle this month

HONG KONG • Actor and film producer Louis Koo has formed a four-member girl group Skyle, which will make its debut in the middle of this month.

The members, who are from China and South Korea, have not been unveiled, although the group shared a teaser of their logo on social media platforms on Tuesday.

Skyle stands for "Show the Kinetic and Youth Leading a new Episode". The average age of the women is 20 and the average height, 1.7m.

Selected from auditions held all over Asia, the quartet have been undergoing training for three to four years, with one member reportedly having trained for seven years.

Even before they make their first appearance, the group have already caught the eye of advertisers and secured endorsement deals with a global sportswear label and a headphone brand.

Hong Kong magazine Weekend Weekly has speculated on the closely guarded identities of the women, naming two of them in a story yesterday.

The two are reportedly Eva Yao and Jennifer Zhou, both 22 and from China. They had taken part in the second season of entertainment survival show Youth With You in 2020, but did not make the cut.

Yao, who hails from Yunnan, is said to be fluent in Mandarin, Korean and English, and has a girl-next-door appeal.

Shanghainese Zhou, who speaks Mandarin and Korean, made her debut in 2016 on Chinese reality singing show Girls Fighting and also took part in South Korean idol contest The Unit in 2017.

Although she did not win in any of the shows, her popularity has been rising in China and she has close to 2.5 million followers on Weibo.