HK star Aaron Kwok’s daughters attend prestigious IB school; fees cost over $61k a year

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Aaron Kwok with his wife Moka Fang and their two elder daughters were in Singapore in August for a family holiday. Kwok and Fang have a third daughter who turns one in October.

Hong Kong superstars Aaron Kwok and Andy Lau will have one more topic in common to talk about when they meet up in the future.

This is because Kwok’s two elder daughters - Chantelle, nine, and Charlotte, seven - are now enrolled in the prestigious Victoria Shanghai Academy (VSA), reported Hong Kong media outlet HK01 on Sept 4.

Lau’s 14-year-old daughter, Hanna, also attends the same school.

VSA is a private independent school in Hong Kong offering bilingual International Baccalaureate (IB) education through its primary years programme (PYP), middle years programme (MYP) and diploma programme.

HK01 reported that Kwok’s two elder daughters are enrolled in the PYP, which has an annual tuition fee of about HK$191,700 (S$30,900) per child.

This means Kwok, 60, spends about HK$383,400 (S$61,900) a year on both daughters’ education.

Kwok and his wife Moka Fang, 39, have another daughter Cheryl, who turns one in October.

At an event at the Sha Tin Racecourse on Sept 6, Kwok confirmed to Hong Kong media that his two elder daughters attend VSA.

He added that he chose the school as it provides them with more freedom in their learning and development.

“There are only a few international schools in Hong Kong. Some of my friends’ children also attend this school, which does not have too much academic pressure,” Kwok said.

“I don’t want my daughters to have to study as soon as they return home and end up with myopia; freedom and happiness are what matter most.”

Kwok said he is aware that Lau’s daughter is in the same school, although she is in the MYP.

“Of course, this gives me another topic to chat about with Andy in future,” Kwok said, who performed his song Strong (1995) and the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s new annual theme song Go Go Go. He is the club’s Year of the Horse ambassador.

He added that he had also recently bumped into singer-actor Jacky Cheung, 65, and the pair also had a conversation about raising their daughters.

Kwok, Lau, 64, and Cheung were known as the Four Heavenly Kings together with Leon Lai, 59, during the height of their fame in the 1990s.

Cheung has two daughters aged 21 and 26, while Lai has an eight-year-old daughter.

At the event, Kwok also shared more details about his recent family trip to Singapore with Hong Kong media.

He was spotted in August enjoying a holiday in the country with Fang, their daughters and his in-laws.

The family stayed in a chalet with a pool, which he said gave him a rare opportunity to swim with his daughters.

“I used to treat swimming as a form of training, but as my two daughters love swimming, I’ve caught the bug and developed a passion for the sport myself,” he said.

Kwok, who owns a few horses, revealed that his daughters have developed a love for horse riding.

“We took them for horse riding during this trip to Singapore,” he said. “Once they’re a bit older, we can arrange professional training for them, depending on their interests.”

He added: “As for whether they’ll become jockeys in the future, that’s unlikely, as my daughters are more keen on dancing.”