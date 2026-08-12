Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

HK star Aaron Kwok spotted in Singapore on holiday with wife, daughters and in-laws

Photos shared on social media showed the family spending quality time together at Universal Studios Singapore, where they explored the theme park and enjoyed various rides.

Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok was recently spotted enjoying a family holiday in Singapore with his wife, Chinese model Moka Fang, their two older daughters and his in-laws.

Photos shared on social media showed the family spending quality time together at Universal Studios Singapore, where they explored the theme park and enjoyed various rides.

Netizens who happened to spot the family noted that Kwok, 60, kept a watchful eye on his children throughout the outing, with many praising his protective nature as a father.

He was also said to have taken good care of his in-laws, who returned the gesture.

Some passers-by even captured photos of his father-in-law holding an umbrella over Kwok to shield him from the sun, prompting comments about the warm and harmonious relationship between the pair.

The family was later spotted at Night Safari, where they got up close with various animals.

Kwok, who married Fang, 39, in 2017, is known to share a close relationship with his in-laws.

Earlier in May, the superstar accompanied Fang to her hometown in Anhui, China, to attend her maternal grandfather’s funeral.

At the time, Kwok was described as a “filial son-in-law” for diligently helping with the funeral arrangements and comforting grieving family members.

His close bond with his in-laws has also been evident over the years.

In 2021, it was reported that Kwok rented a luxury ground-floor apartment with a large garden for them and provided a six-figure monthly living allowance.

Kwok and Fang have three daughters – Chantelle, nine; Charlotte, seven; and Cheryl, who is nine months old. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK