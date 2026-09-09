HK singer Sammi Cheng feasts on local food on her whirlwind Singapore trip

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Sammi Cheng shares a video of the food she ate in Singapore on social media on Sept 7.

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng may have been in Singapore for only a short time , but she certainly did not forget to feast on local food while she was here.

The 54-year-old was in town to perform during An Evening With Mi, an exclusive one-night only private session for UOB customers held at Marina Bay Sands on Sept 6.

Tickets for the event were redeemable only with UNI$, a form of reward points given out by UOB, and were not available for purchase.

Shortly after the event , the Cantopop diva uploaded a video on Instagram showing snippets of her trip.

In the video, she shares that she had been looking forward to having fried crab for some time, so she rushed back to the hotel as soon as her work was done.

She filmed herself sitting at a table laden with local delicacies such as grilled fish, satay and laksa, in addition to the much-anticipated crab.

Appearing to be in high spirits after her performance, she addresses those who attended the event, saying she hoped they enjoyed the show.

Cheng adds that the audience’s enthusiastic response made the experience a pleasure.

Fans who attended the event , including local singer Tay Kewei and radio DJ Kenneth Kong, left comments under her post, praising her for a wonderful show.

Those who were unable to attend urged her to return to Singapore soon for a full-scale concert.

In another video, which shows Cheng before her flight back to Hong Kong, the singer says she had not slept the previous night and joked that she had eaten too much.

After her return, Cheng took a day off before starting on promotions for her new song Meteoroid And Earth.

She shared photos of her on Hong Kong radio show 903 Music in an Instagram post on Sept 8 , adding in the caption that her new album will be released by the end of the year.