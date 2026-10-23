Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

HK singer Sally Yeh nearly falls off stage during concert in China

A backup dancer came to Cantopop star Sally Yeh’s rescue, catching the 65-year-old after she stumbled and nearly fell head first off the stage.

Hong Kong singer-actress Sally Yeh narrowly escaped a fall during a recent performance in Chongqing, China, after losing her balance while dancing, leaving fans concerned for her safety.

In videos circulating online, the 65-year-old was seen dancing energetically to her hit song I Believe In Love before stumbling after a spin and nearly falling head first off the stage.

A backup dancer quickly came to her rescue, catching the Cantopop star just in time and preventing a potentially serious fall.

Recalling the frightening moment, Yeh said: “It was so scary. I felt disoriented and the stage was so dark. Thank you to our young dancers!”

Footage of the incident has since circulated widely on social media, with many netizens praising the dancer for his quick reaction while expressing concern for Yeh.

“Luckily, the dancer was there. He was so alert. Sally was lucky to have him by her side,” one Facebook user commented.

Another urged the singer to take things easy, writing: “Sister Yeh, please don’t push yourself too hard at this age.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK