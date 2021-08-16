HK singer Poki Ng accused of drugging and raping women

HONG KONG • Singer Poki Ng of Hong Kong boy band Error has been accused of drugging and raping women in a case which echoes the recent one of Canadian star Kris Wu, who was arrested last month in China.

In a series of Instagram Stories last Friday, Hong Kong singer TL Hon, 29, wrote: "A member of a Hong Kong band is suspected of drugging and raping women. If there is no apology or expression of regret, all the victims will accept media interviews and then make police reports."

Hon, who used to be good friends with Ng, 30, tagged his former buddy's Instagram account and added: "There is no need to sue me for defamation because I have hard evidence that will see you become Hong Kong's Kris Wu."

Last month, an alleged victim of Wu spoke out on social media, accusing the 30-year-old star of luring her with show business offers, plying her with alcohol and then having sex with her while she was unconscious.

More than 20 women have subsequently accused him of similar acts.

Hon claimed in his post that he had seven women who were prepared to come forward to testify against Ng.

The two singers were previously in a public spat over an incident in 2016, when Hon snatched Ng's microphone while appearing together on stage at a concert.

Hon had claimed then that it was a mistake and that Ng had blown the matter up.

Hon added: "If you do not publicly apologise to these seven women, be prepared to retire from show business."

On Saturday, he posted a couple of Instagram Stories of accounts from women who claimed to have had encounters with Ng.

Hon also wrote: "My company has asked me to keep quiet, but there are still many things to be revealed."

There has so far been no response from Ng.