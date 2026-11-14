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HK singer Alan Tam, 76, defies age, climbs all 999 steps of China’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’

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Eyewitnesses say Alan Tam (far left) was accompanied by fellow singer Hacken Lee (far right) and friends on the outing.

Eyewitnesses say Alan Tam (far left) was accompanied by fellow singer Hacken Lee (far right) and friends on the outing.

PHOTO: JEFFERY YAU/INSTAGRAM

Hong Kong singer Alan Tam may be 76, but he shows no signs of slowing down.

The Cantopop star recently impressed netizens after being spotted climbing all 999 steps of the famous “Stairway to Heaven” at Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, Hunan, China.

The challenging route stretches 218m and features narrow stone steps, with slopes reaching between 37 and 41 degrees at its steepest sections.

Despite the demanding climb, Tam appeared energetic and showed little sign of fatigue, drawing admiration for his stamina.

According to eyewitnesses, Tam was accompanied by fellow singer Hacken Lee and two other friends, on the private outing.

Both singers dressed casually and kept a low profile, with no bodyguards or assistants accompanying them.

When approached by visitors who recognised him, Tam reportedly greeted them warmly and readily posed for photographs.

Many netizens have since praised Tam for continuing to pursue his interests in his older years.

Others also suggested that his active concert schedule had helped him maintain his energy and stamina.

“Many people at his age would have settled into retirement at home, but he is still travelling and enjoying life,” one internet user commented.

Another wrote: “Age is just a number. What truly makes a difference in one’s later years is their state of mind.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.