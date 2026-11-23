Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chow described the experience as “very fun”, saying his team had no particular strategy and took a leisurely approach throughout the race.

Hong Kong screen legend Chow Yun Fat has shown that age is no barrier after completing a 20km challenge at Oxfam Trailwalker 2026 in six hours and 23 minutes.

The 71-year-old took part in the newly introduced category alongside members of his running club at the three-day event, which began on Nov 20.

The race started at the Rotary Park in Tai Mo Shan and ended at Harrow International School Hong Kong in Tuen Mun, with teams of four required to complete the designated route within eight hours.

Leading a team that included actor Raymond Wong and Grasshopper member Calvin Choy, Chow described the experience as “very fun”, saying they had no particular strategy and took a leisurely approach throughout the race.

“We were just eating and chatting from start to finish,” he told HK01, adding that they snacked on chocolates and cereal energy balls to keep their energy levels up.

However, the God Of Gamblers (1989) star admitted that the 8km downhill stretch from Tai Mo Shan was challenging, as the continuous descent put considerable strain on their knees.

When asked whether he would consider attempting the full 100km Oxfam Trailwalker in the future, Chow ruled out the possibility.

“Definitely don’t even think about it. My two legs are practically falling apart now,” he joked.

The actor, who regularly participates in marathons, also noted that the Oxfam Trailwalker was different from marathon running.

He pointed out that his team’s best half-marathon timing was two hours and 24 minutes.

“It took us more than six hours this time, several hours longer. It was very exhausting,” he said.

Oxfam Trailwalker is an annual team endurance and fund-raising event organised by international humanitarian organisation Oxfam.

The 2026 event attracted nearly 4,800 participants across close to 1,200 teams, with support from almost 3,000 volunteers and 18 sponsors. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK