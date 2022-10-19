HK film-maker Stephen Chow sets up Instagram account to personally recruit Web3 talent

HONG KONG – Famed Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Chow has set up an Instagram account to send out a call for Web3 talent.

Web3, seen as the next evolution of the Internet, incorporates concepts such as decentralisation, blockchain technologies and machine learning.

Chow, star of classic comedies such as Shaolin Soccer (2001) and Kung Fu Hustle (2004), shared a photo of himself writing a recruitment message in Chinese on a whiteboard.

“Looking in the darkness for a bright Web3 talent,” he wrote in the caption. “Help me build a creative future.”

He added a list of requirements for the role. These include familiarity with Web3, project management experience, intelligence and kindness.

The 60-year-old, who previously had no social media presence, also created a hashtag, #CreateWithStephen, for interested parties to tag him in their work.

Within 19 hours of setting up the account, Chow has amassed more than 113,000 followers.

Although it has not been verified by the social media platform with a blue tick, his management confirmed to Hong Kong media that it is authentic and indeed run by the star.

Chow ended his recruitment message with: “I will personally pick the person.”