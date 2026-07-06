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Kung Fu Soccer is said to be a spiritual successor to Stephen Chow’s hit comedy Shaolin Soccer (2001).

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong film-maker Stephen Chow’s highly anticipated film, Kung Fu Soccer, will come to Singapore cinemas on Aug 6.

This was announced by Encore Films on July 6.

“The Legendary King of Comedy, Stephen Chow, is back after 25 years with Kung Fu Soccer,” the film distributor wrote on social media. “The countdown to all the Kung Fu madness and soccer fever has just begun.”

Encore Films also shared a 21-second trailer for the film on its social media platforms.

“The first trailer is finally here – packed with action, laughter, heart and the signature Stephen Chow magic fans have been waiting for,” said the caption. “Dream big. Kick harder. Believe in the impossible.”

Kung Fu Soccer, said to be a spiritual successor to Chow’s hit comedy Shaolin Soccer (2001), follows the journey of a women’s football team which make a miraculous comeback to win a championship.

The film will mark the director’s first theatrical release in seven years since The New King Of Comedy (2019), a remake of his classic film King Of Comedy (1999).

Encore Films said in a press statement on June 23 that it will oversee theatrical distribution and related rights for Kung Fu Soccer outside mainland China. The film will be distributed by China’s Maoyan Entertainment in the country.

Kung Fu Soccer is slated for release in China on July 11, the film’s official Weibo account announced on July 6, unveiling the cast at the same time.

Starring Chinese actress Zhang Xiaofei, pop idol Lay Zhang and actress Dilraba Dilmurat, the film will feature special appearances by Hong Kong actress Carina Lau and Japanese actor Takeru Satoh.

The cast will also include Hong Kong actress Sisley Choi, Hong Kong actor Louis Cheung, American comedian Jimmy O. Yang and American rapper MC Jin.

South Korean actor Song Kang-ho, who was rumoured to be making a cameo, is not on the list.

Chow disclosed on social media on June 22 – the day he turned 64 – that Kung Fu Soccer was in post-production. He said in a video clip then that he was targeting a release date of July 10 or 17.