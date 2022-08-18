HK celebrity couple Vincent Wong and Yoyo Chen deny divorce

HONG KONG • Hong Kong celebrity couple Vincent Wong and Yoyo Chen have refuted a media report which claimed they are ending their marriage after 11 years.

Hong Kong magazine East Week reported on Tuesday that Wong, 39, had filed for divorce through his lawyers and that he and Chen, 41, would have joint custody of their 10-year-old daughter.

Chen took to social media on Tuesday afternoon and wrote in Chinese: "I will not respond to the false reports today. Thank you for your concern."

Less than an hour later, Wong posted a photo of himself recording in a studio on social media, writing: "All is well. Thank you for your concern."

The actors met on the set of TVB serial Wars Of In-Laws II (2008).

They dated for about three years before marrying in 2011. Their daughter was born in April the following year.

They initially showed their affection for each other on social media when they were dating and early in their marriage, but have hardly interacted in public or on social media in recent years.

Rumours then began swirling around Wong, linking him to actresses such as Jacqueline Wong, Kaman Kong and Sisley Choi, with the chatter surrounding him and Choi being the last straw.

Speculation that their marriage was on the rocks hit fever pitch in January last year, when Wong was crowned Best Actor for legal drama Legal Mavericks 2020 at the TVB Anniversary Awards.

Chen was expressionless when the camera panned to her while he was thanking her on stage.

Things appeared more positive late last year, with the couple attending actress Niki Chow's birthday celebration in September and taking their daughter to Hong Kong Disneyland in October.

However, Chen did not thank her husband on stage when she won Best Supporting Actress for contemporary drama Plan "B" (2021) at the TVB Anniversary Awards in January this year.

She also made no mention of Wong when she wrote about her triumph on social media later, thanking many others without mentioning her husband.