HK artiste Law Kar Ying, 80, spends more than $1.5k a month on medical expenses

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In 2025, Law Kar Ying revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time.

Hong Kong singer Law Kar Ying has opened up about his financial situation after battling cancer several times over the years.

In a recent interview with HK01, the 80-year-old revealed that he forks out more than HK$10,000 ( S$1,600 ) a month on medical expenses.

On top of that, he also provides for his wife, Hong Kong singer-actress Liza Wang.

“There are medical expenses, doctors’ consultation fees, and I also have to think about my future. If you have more money, you will have more people to look after you,” he said.

With these financial responsibilities in mind, Law said he continues to work hard despite his age.

However, his demanding workload has left him with little time to rest, and he admitted that he has not even had the chance to take a holiday recently.

“Sometimes, my work involves meeting people, and other times, I do advertisements. But advertisements come with so many other things too – it is not really up to you. Even if you want to rest, you cannot,” he said.

Despite his hectic schedule, Law remains focused on maintaining his health.

He also shared three simple habits he believes are key to staying healthy.

“First, get more sleep. Second, don’t be a picky eater. Third, keep a positive and cheerful mindset. That’s how you stay healthy,” he said.

In 2025 , Law revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time and was taking medication to suppress the spread of the cancer cells.

He was diagnosed with stage three liver cancer in 2004 and had to undergo liver removal surgery to save his life.

With the support of Wang, whom he married in 2009, Law remained optimistic and ultimately overcame the disease.

In 2014, a routine medical checkup revealed a 2cm tumour in Law’s liver. He was also diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK