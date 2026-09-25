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HK actress Uki Law juggles 4 jobs to make ends meet, relies on coupons to save up

Besides acting, Uki Law works as a host and yoga instructor, while also holding down a nine-to-five office job.

Hong Kong actress Uki Law has been juggling four jobs in recent years to make ends meet.

Besides acting, the 31-year-old works as a host and yoga instructor, while also holding down a nine-to-five office job.

“I moved out and live on my own, so I have to pay rent. Besides working in front of the camera and teaching yoga, I also have a full-time office job,” she told HK01 in a recent interview.

Law said her employers have been supportive of her acting career and willing to accommodate her filming schedule.

“My bosses are the best. They are very willing to let me take time off and apply for leave whenever I need to film,” she said.

Although she was recently spotted shopping at luxury stores, the Come Home Love: Lo And Behold star stressed that she is not a big spender and usually looks for bargains and discounts.

Describing herself as a “coupon expert”, Law said she is frugal in her daily life and even makes use of workplace perks when buying coffee.

“When you have more money, you naturally want to buy more things and have more desires. You could say it’s a way of rewarding yourself.

“But I’m not the kind of person who spends HK$100 (S$16.30) just because I have HK$100. I’m quite careful with how I spend my money,” she said.

The TVB actress added that most of the things she buys come from outlets offering discounts. She also makes a habit of collecting coupons.

“Even when I eat, I use coupons. For example, a meal that normally costs HK$50 might cost only a little over HK$30 with a coupon, so it’s much cheaper.

“So if I don’t spend a lot of money on other things, my three meals a day can cost less than HK$200 in total,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK