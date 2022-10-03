HK actress Myolie Wu’s childhood ambition was to be a doctor, finally plays one in new TV show

SINGAPORE – Myolie Wu is perhaps most remembered for her award-winning small-screen roles as an empress consort in the TVB drama Curse Of The Royal Harem (2011) and a barrister in Ghetto Justice (2011).

But the Hong Kong actress’ childhood ambition was to be a doctor.

And, after some 20 years in show business, she finally gets to play one in the Chinese medical drama Beloved Life, which is streaming on iQiyi International.

In a recent Zoom interview with local media from Hong Kong last Tuesday, the 42-year-old feels a doctor is a “very interesting profession” and she had thought of pursuing that path in secondary school – until she withdrew from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, where she majored in biochemistry, to sign up with Hong Kong broadcaster TVB as a full-time artiste.

In Beloved Life, she plays a renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist, who is the head of department in a hospital and mentor to two residents (played by Chinese actresses Victoria Song and Wang Xiaochen).

Wu – who has three sons aged four, three and one – shares that portraying a health professional gave her a deeper understanding of the fragility of life, and that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has also emphasised the importance of health.

“To be honest, I am not young any more. I pay greater attention to my health because I want to have more time to be with my kids,” she says.

The show’s team arranged for the cast to visit an actual hospital to learn about the daily goings-on faced by doctors to prepare them for their roles.

For Wu, another source of professional expertise was her own obstetrician-gynecologist, whom she is close to.

She says: “I am very lucky. If I have any questions, I can ask, for example, how to say specific lines.”

It is hinted that Wu’s character, although successful and well put-together, is struggling with family issues.

“I think some people in real life might (be going through a similar) experience. I can empathise with women who, for various reasons, choose to tolerate and bury their unhappiness.”