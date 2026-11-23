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HK actress Kelly Cheung confirms actor Ron Ng is wooing her, says parents may meet him at TVB awards

Hong Kong actor Ron Ng (left) and actress Kelly Cheung play husband and wife in TVB drama This City Never Sleeps.

Hong Kong actress Kelly Cheung has confirmed that actor Ron Ng is wooing her, although their relationship has not progressed much since her parents met him during a visit to her drama set.

Cheung made the revelation when she attended a blessing ceremony at TVB City on Nov 18 ahead of the broadcaster’s 59th anniversary celebrations.

According to Hong Kong media reports, the two actors sparked dating speculation a few months ago after fans noticed that they appeared to be caring for the same rescued cat.

Speculation intensified as Ng, 47, and Cheung, 36, play husband and wife in TVB drama This City Never Sleeps, which ended its run on Nov 6.

During interviews at the ceremony, Cheung said her parents would be attending the upcoming TVB Anniversary Awards 2026 to support her, adding that they might get another chance to meet Ng there.

When asked about the possibility of sharing the stage with Ng, she jokingly said they could perhaps win the Best Dressed award together.

She also expressed confidence that he would vote for her as his personal choice for Best Actress.

Cheung, who has received praise for her performance in her latest drama, played down her chances of winning the Best Actress award, saying she was taking a relaxed approach given the strong competition.

She added that the positive response to the drama, including its ratings and public buzz, had already made the experience rewarding.

Meanwhile, Cheung’s dance performance with veteran actor Gallen Lo was among the highlights of the TVB 59th Anniversary Gala variety show, which aired on Nov 19. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK