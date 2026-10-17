HK actress Eva Lai, 62, reveals fiance proposed to her on a beach in Malaysia

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Eva Lai and her fiance, who is nine years her senior, intend to keep their wedding simple.

Hong Kong actress Eva Lai Yin Shan made headlines in September after announcing that she would marry her non-celebrity partner in 2027.

In a recent interview with Hong Kong magazine Ming Pao Weekly, the 62-year-old actress revealed that her fiance, a former businessman who is nine years her senior, proposed to her on a beach in the Malaysian state of Sabah, with close friends present.

“He secretly made all the arrangements beforehand. He took out a ring and roses and proposed to me in front of everyone. It was a warm and romantic moment,” she said.

Lai added that their wedding date falls on the same day as their first date two years ago.

She also revealed that they had known each other through church for more than 20 years but only grew closer after she turned to him for prayers during a difficult period.

Lai was the winner of the inaugural Miss Asia Pageant in 1985 and was known for starring in TV series such as Xi Shih (1986) and Genghis Khan (1987 to 1988).

The TVB star, who was married to actor Lau Wing from 1992 to 2004, said she had spent many years raising her two children as a single mother and shouldering all responsibilities.

“Now that I have found a caring partner, I can finally feel at ease and let him take care of me,” she said, adding that her fiance was thoughtful and attentive.

As for their wedding plans, Lai said they intend to keep the celebration simple, inviting only close friends and family for a meal as they see no need for a grand affair.

Having experienced the emotional lows of divorce earlier in life, Lai admitted that she once thought she might never find a suitable partner at her age.

However, she has since come to believe that love can happen at any stage of life, saying: “You can fall in love even at 80.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK