Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

HK actors Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu take toddler son on first trip abroad to Malaysia

Hong Kong celebrity couple Priscilla Wong and Edwin Siu took their 1½-year-old son on his first overseas trip to Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR - Hong Kong celebrity couple Priscilla Wong and Edwin Siu have taken their 1½-year-old son on his first overseas family adventure, with Malaysia as their destination.

On Sept 7, Wong, 44, shared an Instagram Reel documenting the family’s journey from Hong Kong to Malaysia, tagging Siu, 49, in the post.

The video showed the couple – who married in 2018 – packing their luggage, making their way to the airport and boarding the plane before arriving in Malaysia.

Adding to the cuteness, their son – affectionately nicknamed Siu Haha – was also seen “helping” with the preparations by folding and packing his own clothes ahead of the trip.

Wong admitted she was nearly sleepless for three nights before the flight, taking advice from fellow mothers and making sure they had everything they might need for the journey.

“We prepared for take-off with plans to feed him milk, play with toys, give him some juice, tell him stories and sing songs,” the actress wrote in the caption.

However, none of those plans were needed at the end, as the toddler fell asleep promptly in his mother’s arms shortly after take-off.

The family’s Malaysia trip was also a special reunion as they were visiting their son’s godmother, Malaysian actress Debbie Goh.

It is understood that Wong is also the godmother of Goh’s seven-year-old son, Danton Lee. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK