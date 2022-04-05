HK actor Wong He gets nosebleed after PCR test

TAIPEI • Hong Kong's Wong He has shocked fans with photos of his bloody nose after his arrival in Taiwan.

On Sunday evening, the actor, who is sometimes credited as Wong Hei, wrote on social media that his nose bled profusely after he took a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Taiwan.

"The murderer has fled the scene, while those who remain do not know the name of the murderer and know only that she was from a hospital," he wrote.

The 54-year-old posted photos of his blood-stained face mask and a short video of him in tears at the airport.

The incident was confirmed by Mr Chuang Jen-hsiang, spokesman for Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre. He told Taiwanese media that the staff member who conducted the test was "not fleeing", but sending the sample to the laboratory for testing.

"There were staff who offered to stop the bleeding and change the face mask, but they were rejected by Wong He," said Mr Chuang.

Wong reacted swiftly on social media, saying that he rejected the offer as he was given a roll of toilet paper about 3m long to stop the bleeding. He added that his PCR test came back positive and that he was sent to Nantou to begin his quarantine.

The actor, best known for playing a firefighter in TVB's Burning Flame series (1998 to 2009), posted a photo of himself with the blood-stained face mask behind him and the words "Blame the victim" later at night after he was criticised by netizens.

Yesterday morning, he posted a video of himself taking an antigen rapid test, with the result being negative.