HK actor Peter Pang faces financial strain amid cancer treatment

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Pang was diagnosed with Stage 3 rectal cancer in July 2023, when doctors discovered an 8.8cm tumour and advised him to undergo surgery.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actor Peter Pang is facing financial strain as he works to cover the hefty costs of his rectal cancer treatment.

In a recent interview with HK01, his sister, former TVB artiste Angela Pang, said the lack of insurance coverage had placed an additional financial burden on Peter, 56.

“Medical care is indeed expensive here. As far as I know, he does not have insurance coverage for this, so it has been quite a heavy burden,” she said.

Angela, 57, expressed relief that Peter maintains an optimistic outlook despite his illness.

“My biggest fear was that he would shut himself away at home and become unhappy, refusing to go anywhere.

“Since he is now so positive and proactive, we should continue to support him. I have always supported him, whatever he chooses to do,” she said.

Angela also revealed that her brother has tried various treatments and is still taking health supplements.

“His cancer cells and tumour have shrunk, which is really encouraging. We hope the treatment will continue to work,” she said, adding that Peter undergoes regular medical check-ups as his condition required close monitoring.

Peter was diagnosed with Stage 3 rectal cancer in July 2023, when doctors discovered an 8.8cm tumour and advised him to undergo surgery.

However, he opted to pursue supplements and other alternative therapies instead, as the operation would have resulted in the lifelong use of a colostomy bag.

Reports indicate that Peter spends between HK$20,000 (S$3,260) and HK$30,000 a month on cancer treatment and health supplements.

The former TVB star previously revealed that he had used up most of his savings after putting his career on hold for more than a year to focus on his health.

In June, Peter said he has “no choice but to tough it out” to provide for his family of five and fund his treatment, as he is the household’s sole breadwinner.

Reports at the time said he was seeking to raise HK$300,000 to prepare for further treatment. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK